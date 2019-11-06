Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie (Noel) Young. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Marie Noel Young, 101, of Willisburg, passed away at 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Signature at Colonial House Nursing Home in Bardstown.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Jan. 14, 1918, to the late Davis and Artie Sutton Noel.

She was a member of the Willisburg Baptist Church where she served as the church pianist for 65 years and was a 1936 graduate of Willisburg High School.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Henry Young on April 6, 1996; her daughter, Phyllis Jean Mattingly Wall on Aug. 25, 2005; her son-in-law, Martin Mattingly on July 10, 1979; and her brother, Roy Noel on Nov. 14, 1980.

Survivors include three grandsons, Stuart Mattingly (Lea Ann) of Springfield, Martin Alan Mattingly (Linda) of San Diego, California and David Mattingly (Bari Lee) of Lexington; and three great grandchildren, Sarah Mattingly, Carrie Marie Mattingly and Brent Mattingly.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. J.W. Hatfield, pastor of the Willisburg Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Ernest Reed Goff, Doug Sims, Blair Hale, Jimmy Cooksey, Brad Wingfield, Rubel Janes Junior and Wally Devine.

Casket bearers were Mark Noel, Davey Noel, Kevin Bobblett, Randy Gabhart, Ralph Tennill and Philip Mattingly.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

