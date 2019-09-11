Helen McCarthy

Dominican Sister of Peace Helen Marie McCarthy, 84, a native of Woburn, Massachusetts, died Aug. 31, 2019 at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine. She is survived by a sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews and was a Dominican for 60 years.
Funeral mass was conducted at 10:30 am Friday, Sept. 6 at Sansbury Care Center Chapel with burial in St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery. Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
