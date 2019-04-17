Henry Calvin Ruble Jr., 80, of Willisburg, passed away at 8:01 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
A native of Williamson, West Virginia, he was born Nov. 21, 1938, to the late Henry C. Sr. and Rosa Lee Bowes Ruble.
He was a retired foreman for W.B. Chick General Contractors.
Preceding him in death was a daughter, Joyce Ruble Perkins; two sisters, Rebe Jarvis and Alice Jarvis and four brothers, Friel Ruble, Hobart Ruble, Clinton Ruble and John Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Finley Ruble; a daughter, Teresa Jared (Danny); a son, Henry Edward Ruble (Margaret) all of Willisburg; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Jarvis of Martin County, Kentucky and two brothers, Paul Ruble of Stamping Ground and William "Doc" Ruble of Columbus, Ohio.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m., Friday, April 12, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Lance Ladd, minister of the Willisburg Christian Church, officiating.
Cremation followed the funeral services.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 17, 2019