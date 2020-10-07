Henry Morgan Beavers, Sr., age 106, of Springfield, passed away at 11:02 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Park Terrace in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, he was born on April 12, 1914, to the late William "Will" and Mattie Skimerhorn Beavers.

He was a member of the Thompsonville Baptist Church and a retired farmer.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Lola Carey Beavers on Dec. 12, 1998; two sisters, Flossie Burkhead and Beulah Mudd; and five brothers, Walker, Raymond, Carl, Curtis and Joe Marshall Beavers.

Survivors include his son, Henry Morgan Beavers, Jr. of Louisville; three grandchildren, Aaron Beavers (Emily) of China, Jeremy Beavers (Krista) of Mt. Washington and Roger Beavers of Louisville; three great grandchildren, Jared, Quinn and Karianne Beavers and a brother, Johnny Ancil Beavers of Mackville.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Goss, pastor of the Thompsonville Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Beavers, Roger Beavers, Jared Beavers and Terry Beavers.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



