Hunter Lanis Livers, 18, of Louisville and formally of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born April 27, 2001, in Lebanon, was a 2019 graduate of Bethlehem High School, attended Sullivan University Culinary School, and was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph Elmer and Rita Osbourne Livers; maternal great-grandfather Billie Gene Cheser; and great-uncle, Tony Allen Cheser.
He is survived by his father, Jason Neal Livers of Louisville; mother, Jessica Murphy Livers of Bardstown; sister, Madison Brooke Livers of Louisville; maternal grandmother, Connie Cheser of Bardstown; maternal grandfather, Terry Lee (Ann) Murphy; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Jane Cheser both of Willisburg; aunt, Jennifer Renee Harris of Louisville; and two cousins, Cameron Harris and Olivia Harris.
His Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday Oct. 21, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church, with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery. Rev. Paul Eve will officiate. Visitation will be noon – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 and 9 – 10:15 a.m. Monday Oct. 21, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Sunday afternoon.
Memorial contributions may go to Bethlehem High School.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 23, 2019