1/1
Ina Mae (Clark) Phillips
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ina Mae Clark Phillips, age 88, of Bardstown, passed away at 12:05 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Feb. 13, 1932, to the late Frank and Flossie Burns Clark.
She was a member of the Willisburg Baptist Church, a 1950 graduate of Willisburg High School and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death was her husband, J.W. Phillips on March 31, 2014; a brother, Bobby Clark on Aug. 19, 2001; and four sisters, Anna Stumph on June 17, 2007, Wanda Roberts on April 1, 2015, Betty Jo Reynolds on July 28, 2019 and Velma Peavler on May 6, 2020.
Survivors include a brother, Jimmie Clark of Springfield; several sisters and brothers-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9 at the Peter Cemetery at Mackville with Rev. Nelson Reynolds, officiating.
Serving as pallbearers were Bobby Reynolds, Connie Phillips, Condit Arnold, Lowell Peavler, Ronnie Stumph and Ricky Clark.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved