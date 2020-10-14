Ina Mae Clark Phillips, age 88, of Bardstown, passed away at 12:05 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Feb. 13, 1932, to the late Frank and Flossie Burns Clark.

She was a member of the Willisburg Baptist Church, a 1950 graduate of Willisburg High School and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband, J.W. Phillips on March 31, 2014; a brother, Bobby Clark on Aug. 19, 2001; and four sisters, Anna Stumph on June 17, 2007, Wanda Roberts on April 1, 2015, Betty Jo Reynolds on July 28, 2019 and Velma Peavler on May 6, 2020.

Survivors include a brother, Jimmie Clark of Springfield; several sisters and brothers-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9 at the Peter Cemetery at Mackville with Rev. Nelson Reynolds, officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Bobby Reynolds, Connie Phillips, Condit Arnold, Lowell Peavler, Ronnie Stumph and Ricky Clark.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



