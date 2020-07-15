Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Tatum Springs, Washington County, KY, Jack was retired from the U.S. Air Force, having proudly served for 22 years. After retirement, he was U.S.P.S. letter carrier in Lyndon. Jack and his wife, Judy, are former 17-year residents of Saddlebrook, AZ, where he enjoyed the sunshine, playing golf, and travelling with friends.

Preceding him in death and waiting to greet him on the other side are his parents, E.R. and Helen Jenkins; his brother, Billy G. Jenkins; and his beloved golden retriever, Bailey.

Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Judy Grigsby Jenkins, who was by his side; his daughter, Jennifer Jenkins Kramer (Kevin); his son, Jason Jenkins; his granddaughter, Layne Kramer; sister-in-law, Eleanor Jenkins; and nieces, Lisa Carroll (T.C.) and Leah McCune (Sam).

Memorial visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Jack wanted to be cremated and his ashes will be held until such time when he and his beloved wife, Judy, will be buried together.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Dale Haller and the entire Hosparus of Louisville team, especially Liz and Cathy, his wonderful nurses.

