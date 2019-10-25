Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Anthony "Tony" Medley. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

James Anthony "Tony" Medley, 74, of Loretto Road, Springfield, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his residence.



Born Oct. 28, 1944, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Joseph Medley, April 21, 1976, and Nannie Rose Hamilton Medley, Jan. 18, 2001; three brothers, Charles Michael Medley, Feb. 20, 1970, John A. Medley, June 19, 1980, and Joseph Timothy Medley, Oct. 2, 2005; two sisters, Susan Medley, Dec. 2, 1946 and Jo Ann Medley, Feb. 17, 1957.



He was an assemblyman and chief union steward at General Electric Co. in Louisville for 32 years, was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church where he was a eucharist minister, lector, choir member and a server on the berevement committee; he was a 3rd degree member of Council 4270 Knights of Columbus in Springfield, was on the Right to Life Committee and he and his wife Sue were awarded a Volunteers of the Year Award at the Right to Life Banquet.



He is survived by his wife, Sue Smith Medley; two daughters, Sherri (Patrick) Grigsby of Mt. Washington and Terri (Doug) Thomas of Lebanon; a son, Troy (Susan) Medley of Crestwood; two sisters, Imelda Mudd of Springfield and Harriett (Jimmy) Bradshaw of Louisville; nine grandchildren, Brooke, Laken and Charles Grigsby, Hannah, Lily, Morgan and Mary Medley and Tori and Ellie Thomas.



Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. and Deacon Donnie Coulter officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Rob, Joe Lee, Chad, John Michael and Glen Medley, Richard Mudd, Tracy and Shawn Bradshaw.



Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 3 till 8 p.m. Sunday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. on Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday.



Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.



Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

