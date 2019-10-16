Guest Book View Sign Service Information Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 (502)-451-4420 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 View Map Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James "Fred" Carrico, 66, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home in Booneville, Kentucky.



Fred was born May 5, 1953, in Lebanon, a son to Jimmie and Rebecca Carrico. He was a native of Springfield, but had lived in Louisville for many years before residing in Booneville. He was a graduate of Washington County High School, Class of 1971, and graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1977. While at the University of Kentucky, he was a charter founding member and President of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He was also a member of the Owsley County Action Team and the Booneville Lion's Club. Fred was a pharmacist for Walgreens Drug Stores in Louisville for over 30 years before co-founding Booneville Discount Drugs.



Along with his parents, Jimmie and Rebecca Carrico of Springfield, he is survived by two sons, Matt Carrico of Booneville/Louisville, and Frank (Samantha) Carrico of Louisville; one daughter, Kathleen (Brent) Foreman of Louisville; two brothers, Jerry (Becky) Carrico of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and Glen Carrico of Hendersonville, Tennessee; four sisters, Ella (Mike) Elliott of Springfield, Gayle (Donnie) Hamilton of Bardstown, Pat (Steve) Schindler, and Sheila Carrico, both of Lexington; six grandchildren, Brad and Ryleigh Carrico, Destiny Chandler, Logan, Connor, and Ashton Foreman; numerous nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends.



Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Habich Carrico, on June 30, 2009.



Visitation was held on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Booneville Funeral Home, in Booneville. A second visitation was held at Highlands Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 7. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Highlands Funeral Home in Louisville. Fred was laid to rest in the Cave Hill Cemetery located in Louisville.



Donations may be made in Fred's memory to the Booneville Lion's Club, and/or the Owsley County Action Team. P.O. Box 749 Booneville, KY 41314, in care of Cale Turner.

