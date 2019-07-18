James Derrick Nall, 30, of Willisburg, passed away at 11:34 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Baptist Health in LaGrange.
He was born on July 27,1988, in Danville, Kentucky.
He attended Willisburg Church of God, was a graduate of Washington County High School and was a former employee of Design Build of Nicholasville.
Preceding him in death was an uncle, Hugh Allen Montgomery.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, James and Michelle Nall of Lawrenceburg; his mother and step-father, Donna and Chris Noel of Willisburg; his son, Trent Miles; his daughter, Addison Miles and their mother, Eva Miles all of Loretto; a brother, Wyatt Noel (Devan) of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Casey Noel of Willisburg and Kaylee Mattingly (Jody) of Springfield; his maternal grandparents, John and Linda Montgomery of Willisburg; his paternal grandmother, Virgie Long of Lawrenceburg and his paternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Jim and Nancy Nall of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Burkhead officiating.
Burial was in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.
Serving as pallbearers were Mike Montgomery, Brandon Terrell, Jamie Wilson, Jonathan Wright, Jody Mattingly and Levi Hardison.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on July 17, 2019