Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Derrick Nall. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

James Derrick Nall, 30, of Willisburg, passed away at 11:34 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Baptist Health in LaGrange.

He was born on July 27,1988, in Danville, Kentucky.

He attended Willisburg Church of God, was a graduate of Washington County High School and was a former employee of Design Build of Nicholasville.

Preceding him in death was an uncle, Hugh Allen Montgomery.

Survivors include his father and step-mother, James and Michelle Nall of Lawrenceburg; his mother and step-father, Donna and Chris Noel of Willisburg; his son, Trent Miles; his daughter, Addison Miles and their mother, Eva Miles all of Loretto; a brother, Wyatt Noel (Devan) of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Casey Noel of Willisburg and Kaylee Mattingly (Jody) of Springfield; his maternal grandparents, John and Linda Montgomery of Willisburg; his paternal grandmother, Virgie Long of Lawrenceburg and his paternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Jim and Nancy Nall of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Burkhead officiating.

Burial was in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Serving as pallbearers were Mike Montgomery, Brandon Terrell, Jamie Wilson, Jonathan Wright, Jody Mattingly and Levi Hardison.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Derrick Nall, 30, of Willisburg, passed away at 11:34 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Baptist Health in LaGrange.He was born on July 27,1988, in Danville, Kentucky.He attended Willisburg Church of God, was a graduate of Washington County High School and was a former employee of Design Build of Nicholasville.Preceding him in death was an uncle, Hugh Allen Montgomery.Survivors include his father and step-mother, James and Michelle Nall of Lawrenceburg; his mother and step-father, Donna and Chris Noel of Willisburg; his son, Trent Miles; his daughter, Addison Miles and their mother, Eva Miles all of Loretto; a brother, Wyatt Noel (Devan) of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Casey Noel of Willisburg and Kaylee Mattingly (Jody) of Springfield; his maternal grandparents, John and Linda Montgomery of Willisburg; his paternal grandmother, Virgie Long of Lawrenceburg and his paternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Jim and Nancy Nall of Lawrenceburg.Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Burkhead officiating.Burial was in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.Serving as pallbearers were Mike Montgomery, Brandon Terrell, Jamie Wilson, Jonathan Wright, Jody Mattingly and Levi Hardison.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close