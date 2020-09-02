1/1
James Edward "Bo" Mattingly
1964 - 2020
James Edward "Bo" Mattingly age 56, of Tick Creek Rd., Springfield, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at his residence.
Born Jan. 2, 1964, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Mattingly Sr., June 20, 2011; his mother, Dorothy Marie DeNardi Mattingly, June 5, 2011; a sister, Linda Sue Mudd, Oct. 5, 1998; and a brother, Joe Mattingly Jr., Dec. 5, 1986; and 2 brother-in-laws, Jerry Lynn Warner, July 22, 2020 and Craig Edelen Dec. 7, 1993.
He was a graduate of Washington County High School, was a Quality Control Specialist for Toyota Motor Mfg. of KY in Georgetown for the last 22 years, was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Sue Thompson Mattingly; a son, Jarrett Mattingly of Springfield; a daughter, Allie Mattingly; and grandson, William Tate Bryan of Springfield; two brothers, Charlie (Diane) Mattingly and Jerry (Peggy) Mattingly all of Springfield; four sisters, Patsy (David) Smith, Jeannie Warner, Shirley (Billy Ray) Taylor and Sharon Edelen all of Springfield.
Funeral mass for James Edward "Bo" Mattingly was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. David Farrell officiating. Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Bobby Joe, Brian and Travis Mattingly, Scott Mujdd, B.J. Taylor, Dakota Edelen, Bill Robinson, and John Routt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jessica Edelen, Shelly Taylor, Stacey Mattingly, Tammy Osbourne, Leslie Bishop, Brent Edelen and Larry Smith.
A prayer service was held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends could call from 3 till 8 p.m. Sunday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
Memories & Condolences

