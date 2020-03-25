James Ernest Hooper, age 77, of the Mt. Zion Community of Washington County, passed away at 1:08 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home after an illness.
A native of Washington County, he was born on Oct. 21, 1942, to the late James Barnett and Mary Catherine Walls Hooper.
He was a retired farmer.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Mary Mildred Hooper on Aug 19, 2006, and a nephew, Chris Dues on March 18, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Yates Hooper; two sons, Jeffrey Hooper and James Kenneth Hooper of Willisburg; a grandson, Isaiah Tyler Sexton; a sister, Patricia Ann Dues of Willisburg; and three brothers, Billy Hooper (Sue) and Jimmie Joe Hooper of Springfield and Larry Hooper of Harrodsburg.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21 with Rev. Randall Cupp, pastor of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Tyler Sexton, Bobby Hooper, Wayne Dues, Jason Reardon, Jimmy Bodine and David Bodine.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 25, 2020