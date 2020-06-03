James Frank Bowen, III, age 73, husband of Sandra Hoskins Bowen of Washington County, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Bowen was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late James Frank Bowen II and Nila Darnell Bowen. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Kentucky Air National Guard; member of Antioch Christian Church; member of the Emulation 688 Grand Lodge; and served on the Washington County School Board for 12 years. He was a former supervisor for Sylvania; he worked at IBM for 10 years; and then worked at Johnson Controls as a technician, where he retired.

Along with his wife he is survived by his son, Travis Bowen, Lawrenceburg; two daughters, Sherry (Lee) Hahn, Lawrenceburg, and Julie (Bill) Baker, Sidney, Ohio; grandchildren, Brittany (Jules) Montinar, Shana (Nick) Wallace, Shelby and Lauren Baker, Drew Stratton, and Katie Stratton; great-grandchildren, Madden, Maya, Macy Montinar, and Lola Wallace; brother, Stevie (Janie) Bowen, Lawrenceburg.

He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Julie Bowen, and brother, Jackie Bowen.

Funeral service were held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bros. Bart Price, Rick Burdette, and Terry Cooper officiating. Burial followed in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was held Friday prior to services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Camp Calvary, 475 Camp Calvary Lane, Mackville, Kentucky 40040.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store