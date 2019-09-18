James H. Stone, 94, of Chaplin, passed away at 2:26 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
He was born in Alabama on Jan. 24, 1925, to the late Walter Byron and Lillian Odelle Homcombe Stone.
He was a member of the Willisburg Church of God, a World War II Navy veteran and a retired employee of General Electric Company of Louisville.
Preceding him in death was his first wife, Robbie Chesser Stone, on July 4, 2003; five sisters, Grace Hester, Vaudene Evetts, Gerry Overstratton, Faye Henuver and Jo Ann Helm; and four brothers, Manuel, Arlen, Herschel and Preston Stone.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Chesser Stone; a daughter, Julie Keeter (Frank) of Bardstown; two sons, James Allen Stone of Bardstown and Keith Stone (Ana) of Willisburg; stepson, Harold Chesser (Pam) of Willisburg; five granddaughters, Jill Benningfield, Brandy Jo Hobbs, Nikki Prewitt, Angel Stone, Shandy Keeter Jarrell; five grandsons, Kristopher Stone, Matthew Stone, Brandon Stone, Ryan Dadisman and Derek Keeter; 14 great grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; 21 step great grandchildren; five step great great grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Baize, Jackie Morgan and Brenda Fuller; and three brothers, Terrell Stone of North Carolina, Kenneth Stone of Hawaii and Bebe Stone.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Willisburg Church of God with Rev. Mark Speakman, the church pastor, officiating. He was assisted by Rev. Mavis Bennett.
Burial was in High View Cemetery at Chaplin, where military rites were conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Serving as pallbearers were Matthew Stone, Brandon Stone, Ryan Dadisman, Jackie Holt, Bruce Chesser and Glenn Chesser.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 18, 2019