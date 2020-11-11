James Keith Adams, age 54, of Commercial Avenue, Springfield, passed away at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 26, 1966, in Lebanon, Kentucky to James A. and Margie Curtsinger Adams.

He was a member of the Temple Baptist Church and an employee of Bluegrass Dairy of Springfield.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Margie Adams on June 15, 2009, and his brother, John Dewayne Adams on Jan. 17, 2016.

Survivors include his father, James Adams; his wife, Lorie Adams of Springfield and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Paul Lewis, Brandon Matherly, Walter Lee Elery, Zack Devine, Dakota Hardin and Billy Jewell.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

