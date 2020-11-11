1/1
James Keith Adams
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Keith Adams, age 54, of Commercial Avenue, Springfield, passed away at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1966, in Lebanon, Kentucky to James A. and Margie Curtsinger Adams.
He was a member of the Temple Baptist Church and an employee of Bluegrass Dairy of Springfield.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Margie Adams on June 15, 2009, and his brother, John Dewayne Adams on Jan. 17, 2016.
Survivors include his father, James Adams; his wife, Lorie Adams of Springfield and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Paul Lewis, Brandon Matherly, Walter Lee Elery, Zack Devine, Dakota Hardin and Billy Jewell.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved