James Robert Arnold, age 90, of Shortline Road, Springfield, passed away at 4:01 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home after an illness.
A native of Washington County, he was born on Aug. 15, 1929, to the late James Emmett "Jimmie" and Edith Russell Arnold.
He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and a farmer.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Margaret Shewmaker Arnold on Aug. 15, 2011; a sister, Jeanie Beckum on May 12, 2019; and two brothers, Russell Arnold on Sept. 21, 1979, and Howard Neal "Dick" Arnold on May 25, 2017.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Arnold (Robin) and a daughter, Janice Tingle (David); two grandchildren, Brian Mattingly (Shannon) and Bobby Joe Mattingly (Amanda); four great grandchildren, Isaiah, Anna Kate, Emma Grace and Noah Mattingly, all of Springfield; three sisters, Ruth Hays of Springfield, Barbara Riley (Amos) of Lebanon and Donna Carpenter (Bobby) of Perryville; and a special friend, Martha "Marty" Pendleton of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Kyle Yankey, pastor of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Brian Mattingly, Bobby Joe Mattingly, James Pinkston, Jim Wyland, Joe Hays and Jimmie Devine.
In lieu of flower,s contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery or Hosparus.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 11, 2019