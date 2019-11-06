Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wilburn Kelty. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

James Wilburn Kelty, 92, of Booker Road, Springfield, died at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his residence.



Born Dec. 13, 1927, he was preceded in death by his parents, Colbert and Mary Regina Newton Kelty; his wife, Mary Omia Nalley Kelty, Sept. 22, 2013; a son, Gregory Allen Kelty, 1964; a grandson, Bryan Kelty, Nov. 13, 2016; a granddaughter, Erica Renee Kelty, Nov. 24, 1989; four brothers, Theodore, Bob, Howard and Thomas Miles Kelty; and three sisters, Hazel Carrico, Lucille Spalding and Amy Spalding.



He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, was a Lab Tech for Armour Food Co. in Springfield for many years, and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.



He is survived by four sons, Mike (Dana) Kelty, Kenny (Judy) Kelty, Steve (Kim) Kelty and Ray (Lana) Kelty, all of Springfield; two daughters, Gayle (Danny) Fenwick and Lisa (Ray) Hamilton, all of Springfield; a sister, Margie Smith of Springfield; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.



Funeral mass was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. David Farrell officiating. Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Pallbearers were his grandsons, Ryan, Zachary, Ryan Christopher and Michael Kelty, Joshua Fenwick and Steven McCarty.



Honorary pallbearers were granddaughters, Meranda Hammes, Andrea Edwards, Danielle Smith, Kristen Flowers, Amy Mattingly, Jennifer Preston, Suzanne Mitchell, Alana Bartley, Rebecca Byrd and his special caregivers, Walter and Debra Hood.



A prayer service was held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.



Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

