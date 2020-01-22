Jamie Lynn Baker, age 46, of Danville, formerly of Washington County, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his farm.
He was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky on Feb. 25, 1973, to Ricky and Susie Cheatham Baker.
He was a member of the Southland Christian Church in Danville, a 1991 graduate of Washington County High School, a former employee of Osram-Sylvania Glass Plant, a farmer, realtor and owner and manager of rental properties.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Devine Baker; two daughters, Madison and Makayla Baker, all of Danville; his parents, Ricky and Susie Cheatham Baker of Willisburg; a sister, Tammy Strickland of Versailles; and two brothers, Johnny Baker of Harrodsburg and Jody Baker (Tara) of Willisburg.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at the River of Life Church with Bro. Brian Lucas officiating. He was assisted by Bro. Troy Shelton.
Serving as pallbearers were Todd Maupin, Brian Borders, Trampas Montgomery, J.B. Hinkle, Tony Coslow and Roy Blandford.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
