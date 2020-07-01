Janice Lee "Jan" Logue Coulter, age 64, of Willisburg, passed away at 6:07 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

A native of Mercer County, she was born on Feb. 12, 1956, to the late Thomas and Joyce Roney Logue.

She as a member of the Willisburg Baptist Church, a 1974 graduate of Washington County High School and a 1992 graduate of Danville School of Nursing and a retired LPN.

Survivors include her husband, David Coulter; her daughter, Melissa Coulter of Willisburg; a sister, Darlene Coulter (Jeff) of Harrodsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 24 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Eldridge, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Rita Bailey, Marilyn Noel, Judy Stine, Sherry Ross, Eddie Lee Bowen, Hannah Coulter and Larry Joe Parrott.

Casket bearers were Jeremy Bowen, Jeff Coulter, Brenda Lewis, Tyler Coulter, Trae Coulter, Paul Coulter, James Sagracy and Larry Parrott.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



