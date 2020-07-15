1/1
Janice Worthen Stagner
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Anne Worthen Stagner, age 82, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the home of her daughter.
She was born in Texas on April 24, 1938, to the late Basil and Beth Ridgeway Worthen.
She was a retired employee of the Sears and Roebuck Company where she was the company's first female appliance service technician.
Preceding her in death was a son, Kenneth R. Stagner, Jr.; a brother, Tim Grenfell and two sisters, Joyce Artemis and Robbie Smith.
Survivors include a son, Rick Stagner; two daughters, Carrie Pretzer (James) and Connie Mudd (Martin) all of Springfield; nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at the Thompsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Terry McIlvoy, officiating.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved