Janice Anne Worthen Stagner, age 82, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the home of her daughter.

She was born in Texas on April 24, 1938, to the late Basil and Beth Ridgeway Worthen.

She was a retired employee of the Sears and Roebuck Company where she was the company's first female appliance service technician.

Preceding her in death was a son, Kenneth R. Stagner, Jr.; a brother, Tim Grenfell and two sisters, Joyce Artemis and Robbie Smith.

Survivors include a son, Rick Stagner; two daughters, Carrie Pretzer (James) and Connie Mudd (Martin) all of Springfield; nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at the Thompsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Terry McIlvoy, officiating.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



