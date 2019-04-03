Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Moreland (Shewmaker) Shewmaker. View Sign

Jean Moreland Shewmaker, 95, of Houston, Texas died at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital March 24, 2019.

She was born Feb. 3, 1924 in Mackville, Kentucky to Maggie Briggs Wycoff Shewmaker and John B. Shewmaker.

She graduated from Springfield High School in 1942 and married Charles Vance Shewmaker in 1944. Their lives took them to Louisville, Kentucky; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Ft. Pierce, Florida; and Houston, Texas.

Her husband Charlie and all nine of her siblings preceded her in death.

She is survived by daughters Judy Stearns and husband Jeff Stearns of Houston, Texas and Vance Blalock of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren Christie Shopoff and husband Michael Shopoff of Houston, Texas, Daniel Blalock of Denver, Colorado, and Laura Blalock of Denver, Colorado; great-grandchildren Courtney Shopoff and Colt Shopoff of Houston, Texas and Harlow Blalock of Denver, Colorado.

A memorial service will be held at Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 5830 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Houston, TX 77069, (281-444-2112). A small reception will be held following the service.

Flowers remaining after the service will be taken to Brookdale Champions for the enjoyment of the residents.

Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 3, 2019

