Jennie Margaret Anderson Nelson, age 79, of Frankfort, passed away at 12 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at The Willow's Nursing Home in Harrodsburg.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Dec. 30, 1940, to the late Elmer Allen and Wilma Bishop Anderson.
She was a 1958 graduate of Mackville High School and attended Campbellsville College and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1962.
Her first teaching job was in Shepherdsville in Bullitt County. She then taught at Rose Hill and Cornishville Schools and was librarian at Kings Middle School all in Mercer County. She also worked in the records office of the Kentucky National Guard for seventeen years in Frankfort retiring in Sept. of 1993.
In 1975 she married Orville Lewis Nelson, Jr. in Frankfort, KY, he preceded her in death in Dec. of 2000.
She had attended the Mackville Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Church and the Salvation Army in Frankfort.
She was a twenty-five year member of the Susanna Hart Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and came from a long line of school teachers.
Survivors include her two sisters, Carolyn Weakley (Clifton) of Mt. Washington and Linda Anderson of Mackville; three nieces, Karla Gruber (David) of Lebanon Junction, Rachel Nelson (Kerry) and Cliftina Parks (Chris) of Mt. Washington; two sisters-in-law, Georgetta Nelson and Valery "Dusty" Nelson (Harry) of Frankfort; and seven great nieces and nephews, Nathaniel, Gaeron and Sara Gruber, Katie Parks, Barry, Hava and Abigail Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at the Mackville Baptist Church with Rev. Nelson Reynolds officiating.
Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Parks, Kerry Nelson, Butch Nelson, Charles Pinkston, George Masters and Bobby Humes.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.
Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 4, 2020