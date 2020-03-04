Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Margaret (Anderson) Nelson. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Mackville Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Mackville Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jennie Margaret Anderson Nelson, age 79, of Frankfort, passed away at 12 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at The Willow's Nursing Home in Harrodsburg.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Dec. 30, 1940, to the late Elmer Allen and Wilma Bishop Anderson.

She was a 1958 graduate of Mackville High School and attended Campbellsville College and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1962.

Her first teaching job was in Shepherdsville in Bullitt County. She then taught at Rose Hill and Cornishville Schools and was librarian at Kings Middle School all in Mercer County. She also worked in the records office of the Kentucky National Guard for seventeen years in Frankfort retiring in Sept. of 1993.

In 1975 she married Orville Lewis Nelson, Jr. in Frankfort, KY, he preceded her in death in Dec. of 2000.

She had attended the Mackville Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Church and the Salvation Army in Frankfort.

She was a twenty-five year member of the Susanna Hart Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and came from a long line of school teachers.

Survivors include her two sisters, Carolyn Weakley (Clifton) of Mt. Washington and Linda Anderson of Mackville; three nieces, Karla Gruber (David) of Lebanon Junction, Rachel Nelson (Kerry) and Cliftina Parks (Chris) of Mt. Washington; two sisters-in-law, Georgetta Nelson and Valery "Dusty" Nelson (Harry) of Frankfort; and seven great nieces and nephews, Nathaniel, Gaeron and Sara Gruber, Katie Parks, Barry, Hava and Abigail Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at the Mackville Baptist Church with Rev. Nelson Reynolds officiating.

Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Parks, Kerry Nelson, Butch Nelson, Charles Pinkston, George Masters and Bobby Humes.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

Jennie Margaret Anderson Nelson, age 79, of Frankfort, passed away at 12 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at The Willow's Nursing Home in Harrodsburg.A native of Washington County, she was born on Dec. 30, 1940, to the late Elmer Allen and Wilma Bishop Anderson.She was a 1958 graduate of Mackville High School and attended Campbellsville College and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1962.Her first teaching job was in Shepherdsville in Bullitt County. She then taught at Rose Hill and Cornishville Schools and was librarian at Kings Middle School all in Mercer County. She also worked in the records office of the Kentucky National Guard for seventeen years in Frankfort retiring in Sept. of 1993.In 1975 she married Orville Lewis Nelson, Jr. in Frankfort, KY, he preceded her in death in Dec. of 2000.She had attended the Mackville Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Church and the Salvation Army in Frankfort.She was a twenty-five year member of the Susanna Hart Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and came from a long line of school teachers.Survivors include her two sisters, Carolyn Weakley (Clifton) of Mt. Washington and Linda Anderson of Mackville; three nieces, Karla Gruber (David) of Lebanon Junction, Rachel Nelson (Kerry) and Cliftina Parks (Chris) of Mt. Washington; two sisters-in-law, Georgetta Nelson and Valery "Dusty" Nelson (Harry) of Frankfort; and seven great nieces and nephews, Nathaniel, Gaeron and Sara Gruber, Katie Parks, Barry, Hava and Abigail Nelson.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at the Mackville Baptist Church with Rev. Nelson Reynolds officiating.Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Parks, Kerry Nelson, Butch Nelson, Charles Pinkston, George Masters and Bobby Humes.Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close