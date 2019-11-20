Jennifer Lynn Sparrow Thompson, 45, of Miller Avenue, Springfield, passed away at 9:25 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her home after an illness.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1974, in Lebanon, Kentucky.
She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church and a nurse's aid.
Survivors include her fiancée, Jerome Tonge; a daughter, McKayla Paige Thompson; a son, Jayson Thompson; a granddaughter, Ivory Claire Thompson; her mother, Carlene Harmon Sparrow (Mitzi), all of Springfield; her father and step-mother, Jerry and Danielle Sparrow of Willisburg; a brother, Joey Sparrow (Cristina) of Springfield; three sisters, Carla Marie Sparrow of Lebanon, Samantha Sparrow and Haley Sparrow, both of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Kyle Yankey, pastor of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial will be in the Ernest Thompson Memorial Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Shandon Tonge, Xavier Tonge, Sonny Thompson, Terry Harmon, Jordan Sparrow and Kevin VanCleave.
Casket bearers will be Jayson Thompson, Joey Sparrow, Bobby Dean, Jason Dean, Michael Grigsby and Anthony Chesser.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Nov. 20, 2019