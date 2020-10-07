Jennifer N. Little, age 68, of Willisburg, beloved wife of 30 years to Bobby Little, passed away on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. A graduate of Morehead State University, Jennifer was of the Baptist Faith and a retired social worker for the State of Kentucky. She was a loving, caring and happy person who never met a stranger, and had a soft heart for animals. Jennifer enjoyed fishing, reading, and her artistry in making stained glass. Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Bobby Little, Jr. (Lisa Marie Ross) of Washington County; cousins, Bruce and Margaret Caudill, David and Kate Lardner, and Scotty Caudill, and his two sons; and friends, Debra Geist, David Potter, and Doug Craig.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. in Lexington is in care of final arrangements.

