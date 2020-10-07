1/1
Jennifer N. Little
Jennifer N. Little, age 68, of Willisburg, beloved wife of 30 years to Bobby Little, passed away on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. A graduate of Morehead State University, Jennifer was of the Baptist Faith and a retired social worker for the State of Kentucky. She was a loving, caring and happy person who never met a stranger, and had a soft heart for animals. Jennifer enjoyed fishing, reading, and her artistry in making stained glass. Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Bobby Little, Jr. (Lisa Marie Ross) of Washington County; cousins, Bruce and Margaret Caudill, David and Kate Lardner, and Scotty Caudill, and his two sons; and friends, Debra Geist, David Potter, and Doug Craig.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. in Lexington is in care of final arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
