Jerome Lee "Jerry" Bartley age 68 of Cane Run Rd., Fredericktown, died at 2:48 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

Born Dec. 18, 1951, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Adolph Bartley, Feb. 17, 1997, and Mary Isabell Smith Bartley, Jan 12, 1997; and a brother, Gary Bartley, June 2010.

He had been a maintence mechanic at All Weather Insulation Co. in Springfield for several years and was a farmer.

Jerry loved his wife of 40 years, Janice, his children and grandchildren. Jerry could most often be found spending time on the farm. He was passionate about hunting, fishing and his dogs. Jerry enjoyed watching his grandchildren excel in their interests and was proud to have his family close. Jerry was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Janice McWilliams Bartley formerly of Lubbock, Texas; 3 sons, Jerry (Erica) Bartley Jr. and Timmy (Stacy) Bartley all of Fredericktown and Barry Bartley of Springfield; a daughter, Alison (Troy) Cissell of Loretto; 3 brothers, Tommy (Dawn) Bartley of Gravel Switch, David (Laura) Bartley and Dale (Sherry) Bartley all of Springfield; 3 sisters, Brenda (Mike) Mackin of Springfield, Betty (Chris) Boone and Linda Balchunas all of Louisville; 2 sister-in-laws, Bonnie Bartley of Fredericktown and Barbara Bartley of Lebanon; and 6 grandchildren.

Funeral mass was conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Pallbearers were nephews, Tommy Jr., Brian, Kevin, Travis, Todd, Brandon, Jordon, Matthew and Thomas Bartley and Bobby Mudd.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.

