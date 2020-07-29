Jerry Lynn Warner age 69 of Booker Rd., Springfield, died at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Aug. 14, 1950, in Harrodsburg, he was preceded in death by his parents, Hollie Jewell and Ruby Elizabeth Coulter Warner.

He worked as a bagger at Armour Food Ingredients in Springfield for many years and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Mattingly Warner; a daughter, Leslie (Tim) Bishop of Bardstown; two brothers, Ronnie (Marilyn) Warner of Huntsville, Alabama and David (Donna) Warner of Frankfort; two sisters, Sue (Billy) Hooper of Springfield and Betty Cooke of Frankfort; three grandchildren, Lauren, Lance and Alex Bishop.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. David Farrell officiating. Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bo, Jerry Travis and Jarrett Mattingly, Stacey and Jerel Warner, Billy Junior Hooper and Scott Mudd

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and again from 7 a.m. till time of service Monday morning.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



