Jerry Lynn Warner
1950 - 2020
Jerry Lynn Warner age 69 of Booker Rd., Springfield, died at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday at Baptist Health in Lexington.
Born Aug. 14, 1950, in Harrodsburg, he was preceded in death by his parents, Hollie Jewell and Ruby Elizabeth Coulter Warner.
He worked as a bagger at Armour Food Ingredients in Springfield for many years and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Mattingly Warner; a daughter, Leslie (Tim) Bishop of Bardstown; two brothers, Ronnie (Marilyn) Warner of Huntsville, Alabama and David (Donna) Warner of Frankfort; two sisters, Sue (Billy) Hooper of Springfield and Betty Cooke of Frankfort; three grandchildren, Lauren, Lance and Alex Bishop.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. David Farrell officiating. Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bo, Jerry Travis and Jarrett Mattingly, Stacey and Jerel Warner, Billy Junior Hooper and Scott Mudd
Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and again from 7 a.m. till time of service Monday morning.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 29 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
