Jewell Haydon Lewis, 95, of West High Street, Springfield, passed away at 2:32 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Green Meadows Health Care Center in Mt. Washington.

A native of Washington County, she was born June 24, 1923, to the late Ben Calvin and Mary Belle Cornish Haydon.

She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Hartford Lewis, May 29, 1997; two sons, Eugene Lewis, March 19, 2008, and Benny Lewis, Sept. 19, 2016; two grandsons, Brian Lewis, Sept. 16, 2016, and Paul Lewis, Jan 8, 2001; four sisters, Fannie Lou Haydon, Surene Lewis, May 24, 1977, Mary Lottie Carney, Nov. 25, 2004, and Ruth Humes, Dec. 16, 2016, and two half-brothers, Joe Allan Lewis, Aug. 27, 2010, and John Clifton Lewis, May 4, 2016.

Survivors include three sons, Danny Lewis (Daysi) of Shepherdsville, Dudley Lewis (Charlotte) of Mt. Washington and James Lewis (Lavena) of Waco; five daughters, Nina Marksbury (Roger), Janet Stine (Carroll), Donna Honeycutt (Jim) all of Mt. Washington, Thelma Snider (Glenn) and Phyllis Hamilton (Ronnie) of Springfield; a daughter-in-law, Lorna Lewis of Springfield; 23 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; one brother, Ben Haydon (Nellie) of Bardstown and a half-brother, Charles Lewis (Mary) of Springfield.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.

Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Dale Lewis, Lynn Snider, Gerald Marksbury, Joshua Lewis, Jeremy Lyvers and Joshua Mitchell.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856

