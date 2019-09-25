Jewell Marksbury Hardin, 95, formerly of the Hardesty Community of Washington County, passed away at 8:25 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Rollings Hills Nursing Home in New Albany, IN.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Jan. 10, 1924, to the late Charlie and Nannie Lee Smith Marksbury.
She was a member of the Willisburg Baptist Church, a homemaker and a former employee of Cowden Manufacturing Company.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph Lee Hardin, on April 14, 2003; her son, Jerry C. Hardin, on Jan. 6, 1996; her daughter, Peggy Hayes, on Dec. 10, 2010;a great grandson, Tyler Kelty, on Aug. 18, 2019; two brothers, Dudley H. Marksbury on Sept. 11, 1969, and James Cleo Marksbury, on Aug. 2, 2003; and a sister, Martha Brady, on Aug. 16, 2012.
Survivors include four granddaughters, Shannon Kelty (Ron), LaDana Miller and Cara Hardin Chesser, all of Louisville, and Amanda Hayes of Crestwood; 10 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and one sister, Christine Gray of Elizabethtown.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. J.W. Hatfield, pastor of the Willisburg Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Jonathan Kelty, Ron Kelty, Charlton Farris, Blake Chesser, Loren Chesser and David Marksbury.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 25, 2019