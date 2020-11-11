Jimmie D. Clark, age 76, of Hillsboro Ln., Springfield, passed away at 1:10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, KY.

A native of Washington County, he was born on April 5, 1944, to the late Frank and Flossie Burns Clark.

He was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, an army veteran of the Vietnam War, and a farmer.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Judy Shumate Clark on Aug. 18, 2016; a brother, Bobby Clark on Aug. 19, 2001; and five sisters, Anna Stumph on June 17, 2007, Wanda Roberts on April 1, 2015, Betty Jo Reynolds on July 28, 2019, Velma Peavler on May 6, 2020 and Ina Mae Phillips on Oct. 6, 2020.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Reed (Ryan) of Springfield and three grandchildren, Kathryn Lewis, Nathaniel Reed and Brookelyn Reed.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry McIlvoy officiating.

Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville where military rites where conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Eugene Keeling and John Curtsinger.

Serving as casket bearers were Nathaniel Reed, Logan Keeling, Zander Keeling, Steve Settles, David Clark and Ricky Clark.

Contributions may be made to Thomson-Hood program fund, 100 Veteran Dr., Wilmore, Ky. 40390.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

