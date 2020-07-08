1/1
Jimmy Morris Holderman
1943 - 2020
Jimmy Morris Holderman, age 76, of Springfield, passed away at 2:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
A native of Washington County, he was born on July 5, 1943, to the late Anderson A. and Eunice Coyle Holderman.
He was a member of the Springfield Christian Church, a 1961 graduate of Mackville High School, a farmer and former member of the National Guard. He was a former employee of Corning Glass of Danville, the Armour Food Company and Bluegrass Dairy of Springfield.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Nancy Layne Holderman on June 24, 2000.
Survivors include, his daughter, Andrea Sayre and her husband, Adam of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Elijah, Nehemiah and Rebekah Sayre; a brother, Lynn Holderman and his wife Rhonda of Perryville; a special friend, Terressa Lanham Barker of Gravel Switch; a niece, Michelle Holderman of Perryville; a nephew, Chris Holderman and his wife, Staci of Danville; and three great nephews, Isaac, Caleb and Nicholas Holderman.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 6, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Larry "Fella" Wilson, former minister of the Springfield Christian Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Beech Grove Cemetery.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Earl Grigsby, Johnny Coyle, William Powell, Allen Lanham, Ashley Kirkland, Lee Trout, Michelle Holderman, Leah Kirkland, Logan Kirkland, Taylor Kirkland, Gabrielle Becker, Staci Holderman, and Jordan Reno.
Serving as casket bearers were Chris Holderman, Isaac Holderman, Caleb Holderman, Nicholas Holderman, Ken Barker and Mark Layne.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Lyme Disease .org/donate

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
