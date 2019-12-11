JoAnn Logsdon Cambron, age 83, of East Main Street, Springfield, passed away at 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Springfield Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 16, 1936, to the late Joseph Bernard and Imelda Marie Blanford Logsdon.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph Richard "Joe Dick" Cambron, on April 23, 2016.
She was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church, a graduate of St. Catharine Academy and a homemaker.
Survivors include two daughters, Jill Anna Justus (Steven) of Lexington, and Sharon Marie Medley of Springfield; a son, Robert Allan Osbourne of Springfield, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral mass was held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. David Farrell, the church pastor, and Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating.
Inurnment was in the St. Rose Cemetery.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 11, 2019