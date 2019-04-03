Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joesph Patrick "Pat" Spalding. View Sign

Joseph Patrick "Pat" Spalding, 87, of St. Rose-Lebanon Road, Springfield, died at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Baptist Health Lexington.

Born March 15, 1932, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Emmett Spalding Sr., Dec. 29, 1974, and Mary Mildred Caldwell Spalding, March 17, 2002; his first wife, Frances Amy Kelty Spalding, May 4, 1970; a son, Patrick Gary Spalding, Feb. 18, 1959, and two brothers, James Emmett Spalding Jr., Nov. 23, 2004, and Jimmy Spalding.

He worked as an assemblyman at General Electric in Louisville for 18 years, was a police officer for the City of Springfield for several years, served as the Washington County Animal Control officer for several years and was a farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Gayle Arnold Spalding of Springfield; three sons, Kevin (Jill) Spalding of Springfield, Mark (Debbie) Spalding and David (Lisa) Spalding all of Lebanon; four daughters, Sharon Norris of St. Mary, Patty Benedict of Raywick, Denise (Les Jr.) Collins of Springfield and Nicole (Roy) Glaze of Stanford; one brother, Larry Spalding of Lebanon; two sisters, Betty Miles of Loretto and Margaret Mary (Edwin) Thompson of Springfield; 11 grandchildren, Chris Goodin, William and Kelly Norris, Matthew Spalding, Patrick and Emily Mattingly, Amber Ervin, Marissa Lee, Jessica Riley, Robby Benedict and Taya Glaze and 14 great-grandchildren, Laney Norris, Erik, Ryan and Jacob Goodin, Lilly, Kayla and Justice Hamilton, Jaiden, Landan, Breydhan and Dalylah Benedict, Taylar Lee and Bentley and Oaklee Riley.

Funeral mass was conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. and Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating. Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin and Matthew Spalding, William Norris, Chris Goodin, Robby Benedict and Patrick Mattingly.

Honorary Pallbearers were the other grand and great-grandchildren.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, who was entrusted with arrangements.

