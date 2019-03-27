John Coleman Phillips, 71, of Cloyd Lane, Willisburg, passed away at 1 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home after an illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Coleman Phillips.
A native of Mercer County, he was born July 20, 1947, to the late James Crockett and Gertie Reed Phillips.
He attended Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy; he was an army veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired employee of Stevens Trucking Company and a former employee of The Brick Yard in Harrodsburg.
Preceding him in death was his sister, Judy Edwards.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Burkhead Phillips; a step-son, David Hardin and his wife, Carla; a granddaughter, Haley Hardin all of Willisburg; a brother, Logan Phillips (Phyllis) of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews and good friend, Steve Carrier of Harrodsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, at Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating. Rev. Mike Willingham, a former pastor, will assist him.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg where the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military rites.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Miracle, Steve Carrier, Stephen Lawson, Aaron Lawson, Donnie Burkhead and Tim Embry.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 Tuesday at Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 27, 2019