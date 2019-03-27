Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Coleman Phillips. View Sign

John Coleman Phillips, 71, of Cloyd Lane, Willisburg, passed away at 1 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home after an illness.

A native of Mercer County, he was born July 20, 1947, to the late James Crockett and Gertie Reed Phillips.

He attended Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy; he was an army veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired employee of Stevens Trucking Company and a former employee of The Brick Yard in Harrodsburg.

Preceding him in death was his sister, Judy Edwards.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Burkhead Phillips; a step-son, David Hardin and his wife, Carla; a granddaughter, Haley Hardin all of Willisburg; a brother, Logan Phillips (Phyllis) of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews and good friend, Steve Carrier of Harrodsburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, at Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating. Rev. Mike Willingham, a former pastor, will assist him.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg where the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military rites.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Miracle, Steve Carrier, Stephen Lawson, Aaron Lawson, Donnie Burkhead and Tim Embry.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 Tuesday at Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. John Coleman Phillips, 71, of Cloyd Lane, Willisburg, passed away at 1 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home after an illness.A native of Mercer County, he was born July 20, 1947, to the late James Crockett and Gertie Reed Phillips.He attended Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy; he was an army veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired employee of Stevens Trucking Company and a former employee of The Brick Yard in Harrodsburg.Preceding him in death was his sister, Judy Edwards.Survivors include his wife, Joyce Burkhead Phillips; a step-son, David Hardin and his wife, Carla; a granddaughter, Haley Hardin all of Willisburg; a brother, Logan Phillips (Phyllis) of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews and good friend, Steve Carrier of Harrodsburg.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, at Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating. Rev. Mike Willingham, a former pastor, will assist him.Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg where the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military rites.Serving as pallbearers will be David Miracle, Steve Carrier, Stephen Lawson, Aaron Lawson, Donnie Burkhead and Tim Embry.Visitation will be from 4 - 8 Tuesday at Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Carey & Son Funeral Home

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close