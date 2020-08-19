1/1
John Hamilton Spalding
1981 - 2020
John Hamilton Spalding, age 38, of Raywick, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident in Raywick. He was born Sept. 15, 1981, in Marion County. He was a construction worker and an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Keith Bickett, Jr.
Survivors include his daughter, Jillian Paige Spalding of Springfield; his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Elliott and her children, Shanna Marples (Nick) of Louisville and Nick Elliott of Raywick, and their grandchild, Rylan Marples; his father and mother, James Hamilton "Hammy" Spalding, Jr. and Kathleen McConnell "Kathy" Spalding; one brother, Jamie Bickett (Jessica) of Raywick; one sister, Jennifer Spalding Mattingly of Saint Joe and her boyfriend, Brandon Ryan Struck of Hodgenville; five nieces and nephews, Aidan, Aaron and Lila Bickett, Joie Mattingly and Ellie Bankston.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in Saint Joe cemetery. Rev. David W. Naylor officiated.
Visitation was 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
Pallbearers were Tim Bright, Travis Brady, Patrick Brady, Brad Spalding, Jason Bell, Mac VanDyke, Scott Myers, Troy Wethington, Derek Logsden, Skippy Patterson and Brian Scott.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joe Cemetery Fund c/o Frank Reynolds, 300 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, KY 40060.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
AUG
13
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

12 entries
August 19, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
August 15, 2020
Sincere condolences
Irene Carter
August 14, 2020
Deepest sympathy to all.
Joyce ( May) Blandford
August 14, 2020
Rip John.
Karen Shuck
Friend
August 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Rita Marples
Friend
August 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss, so sad to lose such a great young man, it looks like he had a great life with his friends and family, praying for family.
Larry Bushur
Family
August 13, 2020
Our heart's are truly breaking for you all, we are lost for words. I will always remember his contagious smile, no matter when or where you saw him, he was smiling. May your beautiful memories of him always bring you comfort especially at this sad time. Please let us know what we can do to help ease your burden. Our many prayers, thoughts and love go out to you all.
Georgia/Kathy Mudd/Howard Families
Family
August 12, 2020
See you in the next life, my friend.
Rita Parrott
Classmate
August 12, 2020
Kathy~ I am so sorry to hear this! You and all that loved John are in my thoughts and prayers!
Praying God wraps his arms around you all and gives each of you the strength and peace to carry you through the days ahead!
Hugs & Prayers
Connie Blandford
August 12, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss my condolences to your family.
Steve Hafley
Friend
August 12, 2020
So sorry for the loss of John. He was a good friend and will be missed. Sorry I won't be able to attend the funeral due to having surgery that day. My thoughts amd prayers are with you all
Matt Mattingly
Friend
August 12, 2020
May God help you find comfort and peace in this most difficult time . May John rest in eternal peace .
John Cox
