John Hamilton Spalding, age 38, of Raywick, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident in Raywick. He was born Sept. 15, 1981, in Marion County. He was a construction worker and an avid outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Keith Bickett, Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Jillian Paige Spalding of Springfield; his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Elliott and her children, Shanna Marples (Nick) of Louisville and Nick Elliott of Raywick, and their grandchild, Rylan Marples; his father and mother, James Hamilton "Hammy" Spalding, Jr. and Kathleen McConnell "Kathy" Spalding; one brother, Jamie Bickett (Jessica) of Raywick; one sister, Jennifer Spalding Mattingly of Saint Joe and her boyfriend, Brandon Ryan Struck of Hodgenville; five nieces and nephews, Aidan, Aaron and Lila Bickett, Joie Mattingly and Ellie Bankston.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in Saint Joe cemetery. Rev. David W. Naylor officiated.

Visitation was 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers were Tim Bright, Travis Brady, Patrick Brady, Brad Spalding, Jason Bell, Mac VanDyke, Scott Myers, Troy Wethington, Derek Logsden, Skippy Patterson and Brian Scott.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joe Cemetery Fund c/o Frank Reynolds, 300 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, KY 40060.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store