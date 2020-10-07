John McElwain Young, 82, died at his home near Damascus, Maryland, on Sept. 22. A native of Springfield, KY, he was the son of the late Troll and Joyce Young. After graduating from the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, he served two years with the US Public Health Service in Nome, Alaska.
Dr. Young opened his private dental practice in Pendleton, SC in 1967. Community service was a major part of his life, including serving as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 94 for many years. In 1995 he retired to Haywood County in western North Carolina where his volunteer efforts supported at-risk youth, farm and community preservation, and the NC Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane Williams Young; daughter, Rachel Krishnan; son, John Young Jr.; brother, Peter Young; and two grandsons.
He was predeceased by his brother, William T. Young.
Memorials in John's honor may be made to Appalachian Voices, an organization devoted to the cultural and environmental preservation of the Central and Southern Appalachian Mountains. Address: 589 W. King Street, Boone, NC 28607; website: app voices.org
; Phone: 828-262-1500.