1/
John McElwain Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John McElwain Young, 82, died at his home near Damascus, Maryland, on Sept. 22. A native of Springfield, KY, he was the son of the late Troll and Joyce Young. After graduating from the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, he served two years with the US Public Health Service in Nome, Alaska.
Dr. Young opened his private dental practice in Pendleton, SC in 1967. Community service was a major part of his life, including serving as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 94 for many years. In 1995 he retired to Haywood County in western North Carolina where his volunteer efforts supported at-risk youth, farm and community preservation, and the NC Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane Williams Young; daughter, Rachel Krishnan; son, John Young Jr.; brother, Peter Young; and two grandsons.
He was predeceased by his brother, William T. Young.
Memorials in John's honor may be made to Appalachian Voices, an organization devoted to the cultural and environmental preservation of the Central and Southern Appalachian Mountains. Address: 589 W. King Street, Boone, NC 28607; website: app voices.org; Phone: 828-262-1500.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved