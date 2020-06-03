Jordan Nicholas Mattingly
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jordan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan Nicholas Mattingly, age 25, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at UK Hospital in Lexington. He was born December 24, 1994, in Marion County.
He attended Saint Augustine School, and was a 2013 graduate of Marion County High School. He was a former employee of Alltech in Springfield and a member of Saint Augustine Catholic Church where he formerly served as a youth minister. He gave the "gift of life" as a registered organ donor.
Survivors include his grandparents who raised him, Frank & Mae Thompson Mattingly of Lebanon; two children, Gabriel Nicholas and Aiden Lucas Mattingly; two sisters, Chelsea and LeeAnn Childers, both of Lebanon; his mother, Sheila Childers of West Point; two aunts, Lynette Ruebens (Jeff) of Frankfort and Sherry Phillips (Steven) of Grayson, Georgia; five cousins, Logan Ruebens of Richmond, Jennah Ruebens of Frankfort, Bryan Phillips, Evan Phillips and Lindsey Phillips all of Grayson, Georgia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m Wednesday, June 3, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 235 S. Spalding Ave, Lebanon. Rev. Bill Bowling will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant presiding.
Pallbearers were Logan Ruebens, Bryan Phillips, Greg Conley, Steven Phillips, Austin Howard, Joshua Coyle and Joey Warren.
Memorials may go to kentuckysuicideprevention.org
Services were livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who could not attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
June 3, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
June 2, 2020
When we were new to St. Augustine's and I was just starting to minister as a cantor, I made a mistake during mass and must have obviously shown my disappointment. After mass, Jordan came up to me an told me that I did a fine job. When I criticized myself, he looked me in the eye and firmly (but kindly) said that I should be confident, that I had the talent to do this ministry, and that as long as I did my best and stayed confident, no one would notice any mistakes. I was almost 40 years old, he couldn't have been more than 16. I was so impressed, and I whenever I doubt myself in my ministry, I think of his earnestness and poise as such a young man, mentoring his elder. I wish I had gotten to know him better, and even though I didn't know him well, I feel his loss, too. Your familiy and all his many close friends are in our prayers.
David Hennen
Acquaintance
June 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss! My husband and I enjoyed Jordan's presence as we work at St Augustine Church. We was very kind and always cheerful! RIH
Sharon Cowherd
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Sheila and family: I am so very sorry for your loss. May god bless you and keep you in his prayers.
Sarah Zblewski
Friend
June 1, 2020
Frank & Mae,
My Thoughts & Prayers are with you and your family during this time.
I will always remember Jordan, his smile & friendship. He was always respectful of us older folks. He will be missed.
I will not be able to attend the services,
I will watch on livestream.
May God comfort you during this time.

Jack Tussey
James Tussey
Friend
June 1, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
ShaKyra Radcliff
June 1, 2020
When I think of Jordan three things come to mind. He always called me Mrs. Lee, despite the numerous times I asked him to call me Michelle, he always had a huge smile that was contagious and I cant count the number of times that he and my son Casey spent together making memories since fifth grade. He always made Casey feel so welcomed and like a brother. My prayers go out to Frank and Mae and the rest of Jordans family. My heart just breaks for my son to lose one of his best friends since grade school.
Jordan left a lasting imprint on so many lives and it is wonderful that he lives on through organ donation. He was an exceptional young man, father, grandson, friend, son, nephew, brother, cousin and Christian. May God send His Holy Spirit to comfort Jordons sons, family and friends during this difficult trial in time. I know words do not help. So love and prayers will be sent for all of you in these coming days. May your hearts find a way to keep Jordans memories treasured but still move on in a new difficult way. Love and prayers from the Lee family.
Michelle Lee
Friend
June 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. You are in our prayers.
Patty & David Childers-O'Daniel
June 1, 2020
Sincere condonlences to the family.
Irene Carter
May 31, 2020
So sorry to hear this he has been one of my boys since the 5th grade, family is in my prayers ❤❤
Kristi Skeen
Friend
May 31, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy ~
Brian & Connie Blandford
May 31, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Jordan was a great guy and I'm so very glad to have spent time with him and his family at Jennah's graduation. I am very blessed to have Lynette as a sister-in-law and have her family in our life. We love you all and special hugs to Jeff, Lynette, Logan, Jennah, Frank, Mae, Sherry and Sheila.
Lisa Doyle and Family ❤
Lisa Doyle
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved