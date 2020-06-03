When I think of Jordan three things come to mind. He always called me Mrs. Lee, despite the numerous times I asked him to call me Michelle, he always had a huge smile that was contagious and I cant count the number of times that he and my son Casey spent together making memories since fifth grade. He always made Casey feel so welcomed and like a brother. My prayers go out to Frank and Mae and the rest of Jordans family. My heart just breaks for my son to lose one of his best friends since grade school.

Jordan left a lasting imprint on so many lives and it is wonderful that he lives on through organ donation. He was an exceptional young man, father, grandson, friend, son, nephew, brother, cousin and Christian. May God send His Holy Spirit to comfort Jordons sons, family and friends during this difficult trial in time. I know words do not help. So love and prayers will be sent for all of you in these coming days. May your hearts find a way to keep Jordans memories treasured but still move on in a new difficult way. Love and prayers from the Lee family.

Michelle Lee

Friend