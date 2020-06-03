Jordan Nicholas Mattingly, age 25, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at UK Hospital in Lexington. He was born December 24, 1994, in Marion County.
He attended Saint Augustine School, and was a 2013 graduate of Marion County High School. He was a former employee of Alltech in Springfield and a member of Saint Augustine Catholic Church where he formerly served as a youth minister. He gave the "gift of life" as a registered organ donor.
Survivors include his grandparents who raised him, Frank & Mae Thompson Mattingly of Lebanon; two children, Gabriel Nicholas and Aiden Lucas Mattingly; two sisters, Chelsea and LeeAnn Childers, both of Lebanon; his mother, Sheila Childers of West Point; two aunts, Lynette Ruebens (Jeff) of Frankfort and Sherry Phillips (Steven) of Grayson, Georgia; five cousins, Logan Ruebens of Richmond, Jennah Ruebens of Frankfort, Bryan Phillips, Evan Phillips and Lindsey Phillips all of Grayson, Georgia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m Wednesday, June 3, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 235 S. Spalding Ave, Lebanon. Rev. Bill Bowling will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant presiding.
Pallbearers were Logan Ruebens, Bryan Phillips, Greg Conley, Steven Phillips, Austin Howard, Joshua Coyle and Joey Warren.
Memorials may go to kentuckysuicideprevention.org
Services were livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who could not attend.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.