Joseph Anthony "Tony" Begley
1952 - 2020
Joseph Anthony "Tony" Begley, age 68, of Lakeview Drive, Springfield, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on March 24, 1952, to Maurice A. and Isabelle Carrico Begley.
He was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church, a 1970 graduate of Washington County High School, and was a retired partner in B & E Furniture.
Preceding him in death was his father, Maurice A. Begley and a brother, John A. Begley.
Survivors include his wife, Penny Chesser Begley; two daughters, Julie Jones (Thomas) of Cecilia and Christina Begley of Elizabethtown; his mother, Isabelle Begley of Springfield; four sisters, Judy Lile (Steve), Janice Blandford (Charley) and Mary Mudd (Bernard) all of Louisville and Sara Downs (Ross) of Bardstown; and three brothers, Kenny Begley (Cindy) and Tom Begley (Karen) of Springfield and Greg Begley (Brenda) of Harrodsburg.
In keeping with Tony's wishes, cremation was chosen and there are no services planned at this time.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
