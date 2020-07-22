Joseph Arville Walls, age 88, of Hays Lane, Willisburg, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the farm of his neighbor following an afternoon of fishing.

A native of Washington County, he was born on Aug. 30, 1931, to the late William Raymond and Frances Etta Faulkner Walls.

He was a member of the Brush Grove Baptist Church, a retired farmer and an avid fisherman.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Arlie Chesser Walls on May 9, 2018; a granddaughter, Lisa Gribbins on Sept. 21, 1994; a brother, William Arthur Walls on May 8, 1989; and four sisters, Mary Catherine Hooper on April 12, 1993, Sarah Grigsby on Jan. 11, 2006, Frances Lewis on Sept. 7, 2008, and Margaret Hardin on Feb. 6, 2015.

Survivors include his daughter, Bonnie Gribbins and her husband, Sonny of Willisburg; two grandchildren, Edgar Gribbins and Ashley Gribbins; three great grandchildren, Lisa Michelle Gribbins, Jolyne Gribbins and Caitlyn Bryant; and three great great grandchildren, Kyler Gribbins, Walker Gribbins and Allison Yaste.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 17 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Everett Hood, pastor of the Brush Grove Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Derrick Lewis, David Bodine, Paul Sims, Larry Scott, Jerry Yaste and Anthony Waldridge.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



