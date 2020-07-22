1/1
Joseph Arville Walls
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Arville Walls, age 88, of Hays Lane, Willisburg, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the farm of his neighbor following an afternoon of fishing.
A native of Washington County, he was born on Aug. 30, 1931, to the late William Raymond and Frances Etta Faulkner Walls.
He was a member of the Brush Grove Baptist Church, a retired farmer and an avid fisherman.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Arlie Chesser Walls on May 9, 2018; a granddaughter, Lisa Gribbins on Sept. 21, 1994; a brother, William Arthur Walls on May 8, 1989; and four sisters, Mary Catherine Hooper on April 12, 1993, Sarah Grigsby on Jan. 11, 2006, Frances Lewis on Sept. 7, 2008, and Margaret Hardin on Feb. 6, 2015.
Survivors include his daughter, Bonnie Gribbins and her husband, Sonny of Willisburg; two grandchildren, Edgar Gribbins and Ashley Gribbins; three great grandchildren, Lisa Michelle Gribbins, Jolyne Gribbins and Caitlyn Bryant; and three great great grandchildren, Kyler Gribbins, Walker Gribbins and Allison Yaste.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 17 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Everett Hood, pastor of the Brush Grove Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Derrick Lewis, David Bodine, Paul Sims, Larry Scott, Jerry Yaste and Anthony Waldridge.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved