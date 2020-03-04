Joseph B. "Joey" Mann, Jr., age 62, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1957, in Lebanon, Kentucky to Joseph B., Sr. and Lillian Derringer Mann.
He was a member of the Redemption Point Church of God, a 1976 graduate of Washington County High School and a retired employee of Parkview Home Center of Springfield.
Preceding him in death was a niece, Ashley Elizabeth Young on Feb. 20, 1987.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Spalding Mann; his parents, Joe and Lillian Derringer Mann; two sisters, Regina Young (Dudley) and Rita Mann; three brothers, James "Pogo" Mann (Vickie) and Mark Mann all of Springfield and Brad Mann (Jamie) of Versailles and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday Feb .28 at the Redemption Point Church of God with Rev. Jeremy Thompson, the church pastor, officiating.
Burial was in the Redemption Point Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were James "Pogo" Mann, Mark Mann, Brad Mann, Michael Mann, Patrick Young and Terry McIlvoy.
Visitation was from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 4, 2020