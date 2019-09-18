Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Coulter. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Visitation 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph William "Joe" Coulter, 99, of Springfield, passed away at 9:34 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home.

A native of Washington County, he was born on Sept. 12, 1920, to the late Fonnie Taylor and Nellie Dedman Coulter.

He was a member of the Willisburg Church Of Christ and a member of the Emulation Masonic Lodge #688 F& A.M. at Sharpsville. Joe was a large landowner, an avid farmer having operated a beef cattle and dairy operation as well as having grown large tobacco crops for many years. He also served as a director for the Kentucky Growers Insurance Company for many years.

On Aug. 14, 1937, he was united in marriage to his wife of 81 years, Margie Ray Stine Coulter. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2019. Also preceding him in death was his daughter, JoNell Coulter, on Aug. 1, 1950; his son, Donald Collins "Donnie" Coulter, on Oct. 2, 2012; and a sister, Jean Drury, on Dec. 8, 2016.

Survivors include two grandsons, Josh Coulter of Springfield and Dain Coulter of Nicholasville; four great grandchildren, Alexis Coulter, Bella Grace Coulter, Bailey Coulter and Jaxson Coulter; and one sister, Devola Terrell of Chaplin.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Blevins officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

A masonic service was held before the funeral service with Howard Fallis delivering the eulogy.

Serving as pallbearers were Lynn Terrell, Neal Elam, David Smith, David McCullough, Rojalio Garza, Sr. and Jeff Bishop.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

