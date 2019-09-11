Joseph Dudley Curtsinger, 73, of Campbellsville, formerly of Willisburg, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
A native of Washington County, he was born on Feb. 11, 1946, to the late Richard Case "R.C." and Beulah Mae Hardin Curtsinger.
He was a member of the Greensburg Separate Baptist Church and a retired contractor.
Preceding him in death were a sister, Patricia Barnes and three brothers, Donnie Curtsinger, Richard "Buddy" Curtsinger and Billy Frank Curtsinger.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph Richard "Jody" Curtsinger of Bardstown and James Dudley "Jamie" Curtsinger (Maureen) of Springfield; five grandchildren, Emily Downs (Nathan), Chase Curtsinger, Jacob Curtsinger, Josh Curtsinger and Mary Katherine Curtsinger; one great grandson, Jackson Downs; three sisters, Frances Milburn of Willisburg, Wanda Miller (Mike) and Lois Willis (Lonnie) of Campbellsville and two brothers, Vernon Curtsinger (Tina) and Ricky Curtsinger (Roseann) of Willisburg.
Funeral services were 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Baldwin and Bro. Jonathan Meadows officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Junior Milburn, Randy Curtsinger, Robbie Curtsinger, Sherman Dudley, Dobbie Coppage, Kenny Posey and David Jessie.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 11, 2019