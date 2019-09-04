Joseph Larry Osborne, 79, of Fredericktown, died at 11:43 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.



Born March 3, 1940 in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Leonard Osborne Sr., July 28, 1994; his mother, Mary Alice Elder Osborne, March 15, 2006; and a brother, Joseph Leonard Osborne Jr., Dec. 10, 2013.



He was a retired assemblyman at General Electric Co. in Louisville for 40 years, was a farmer, served in the U.S. Army Artillery for two years and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown.



He is survived by three brothers, Martin (Dorothy Mae) Osborne of Mt. Washington, Fred (Jinny Ann) Osborne and Tommy (Margaret) Osborne, all of Bardstown; two sisters, Mary Frances (Donnie) Puckett of Winchester and Susan Montgomery of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery with military honors to be conducted by Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.



Pallbearers will be Terry, Robert, Chad and Greg Osborne; Brian Puckett and Jeremy Montgomery.



A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, where friends may call from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.



Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

