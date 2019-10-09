Joseph Leonard "Ned" Borders, 61, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 18, 1958, in Lebanon.
He was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Sue Anna Borders and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Clara Mattingly Borders.
Survivors include an aunt, Margaret Tungate and her husband, Gene; a uncle, Paul Borders of Springfield; a special friend, Rita Whitaker of Campbellsville and her daughter, Marie Shively.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Donnie Kelly, Steve Kelly, Pat Kelly, Mike Kelly, David Kelly and Terry Bland.
Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Robert Powell.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 4:30 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019