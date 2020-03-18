Joseph Steven Wethington Sr., age 77, of Locust Street, Springfield, passed away at 5:57 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
A native of Marion County, he was born on September 10, 1942, to the late J.D. and Mary Murphy Wethington.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Taylor Wethington; a son, Joseph Steven Wethington, Jr. of Lexington; two daughters, Stephanie Ann Mann (Ronnie) and Valerie Lynn Wethington of Lexington; two grandchildren, Kayla Railey (Tony) and Deanna Wethington; and five great grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen and no services are planned at this time.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 18, 2020