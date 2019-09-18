Joseph Jerome "Joey" Taylor, 51, of Cane Run Rd., Springfield, died at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Born Aug. 10, 1968, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Barry "Tommy" Taylor, April 29, 2016, his maternal grandfather, William B. Medley, his paternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Carrico Taylor and his father-in-law, Daniel Joseph Jendrzejewski.
He was a graduate of Washington County High School, a U.S. Army veteran having served in Korea, a mechanic at Taylor Tire Co. for many years, and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Taylor, two daughters, Erin Taylor and Chelsie (Ian Justice) Taylor of Springfield, a son, Bradley Taylor of Springfield, his parents, Jerry and Margaret Medley Taylor of Fredericktown, his maternal grandmother, Louise Raley Medley of Springfield, and his mother-in-law, Marcella Jendrzejewski of Natrona, Pennsylvania.
Cremation was chosen, and a memorial mass will be conducted at 11 am Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with Rev. Michael Martin and Deacons Rick Fagan and Donnie Coulter officiating. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery with military honors to be conducted by Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 18, 2019