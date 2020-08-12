Joseph Thomas "Tommy" Nalley, age 71, of Holy Cross, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 19, 1949, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a Catholic.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Truston and Mary Elsie Ruley Nalley; one brother, Philip Nalley; and three infant siblings, David, Mary Ann and John Herbert Nalley.

Survivors include one son, Chuck Nalley (Crystal) of Lebanon; one daughter, Brittany Nalley (Nick Browning) of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Kaitlynn Nalley, Kameron Nalley and Addie Browning; five sisters, Mary Cecil (Bobby) of Bardstown, Linda Cecil (Louis) of New Hope, Joann Gootee (Frank) of Loretto, Carolyn Gootee of Lexington and Jenny Spannknebel of Louisville; four brothers, Leo Nalley (Frankie) and Joe "Tic" Nalley (Ellen) all of Loretto, Charles Nalley (Judy) of Lebanon and Tim Nalley of Bardstown; a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers are James Gootee, Michael Gootee, Charles Spannknebel, Martin Elder, David Nalley and Tony Nalley.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may go to Saint Francis of Assisi Church, PO Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.



