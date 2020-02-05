Mr. Joseph William "Bill" Osbourne, age 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born April 28, 1943, in Springfield to the late Louis and Cecelia Spalding Osbourne. He was the retired CEO of Communicare and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Bill loved his family, had much compassion for his community, enjoyed playing golf and was an avid UK fan.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by Dominican Brother Peter Osbourne; and two sisters, Mary Alice Graves and Frances Peterson.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Evans Osbourne; three sons, Joey Osbourne of San Francisco, Calif., John (Ginger) Osbourne of Louisville, Casey Conway of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; his sister, Joann Smith of Loretto, his brother, Sydney (Ruth Ann) Osbourne of Springfield; four grandchildren, Kayla, Lindsey, Payton, Cash William; and a great-granddaughter, Paisley.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Joseph William "Bill" Osbourne was held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield. Fr. Kevin McGrath O.P. was celebrant. Interment was in St. Rose Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. A prayer service was held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Nelson County Association For The Handicapped, Bethany Haven or Room In The Inn. The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 5, 2020