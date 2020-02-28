Joyce Faye Chesser, age 45, of Harrodsburg, passed away at 8:05 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
She was born in Lebanon, Ky., on Jan. 20, 1975, to the late George Franklin and Sharon Ann Poe Chesser.
She was a member of the Harrodsburg Church of God and a graduate of the Kentucky School of the Blind.
Survivors include her sister, Amanda Olmedo (Luis) and a niece, Aliyah Olmedo of Harrodsburg.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Free Pentecostal Church with Rev. Nathan Todd officiating.
Burial was in the Ernest Thompson Memorial Cemetery at Willisburg.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 26, 2020