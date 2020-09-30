Joyce Baker Whittinghill, age 71, of Taylorsville, passed away at 11:04 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville.

She was born in the Battle Community of Washington County on June 5, 1949, to the late Jay and Juanita Darland Baker.

She was of the Christian faith and was a secretary and homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Clarence Whittinghill, Jr. on Sept. 15, 2020; a sister, Helen Jean Wells on June 19, 1964; a brother, Ronnie Dale Baker on Aug. 25, 2015 and a niece, Sonya Wells on Feb. 10, 2017.

Survivors include two sons, Daniel Whittinghill (Brandy) and Dustin Whittinghill (Dinah) of Mt. Washington; two daughters, Deanna O'Brien and Michelle Locker (Wes) of Shepherdsville; twelve grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a brother, Hunter Baker of Mackville.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Lance Ladd, minister of the Willisburg Christian Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Battle Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as pallbearers were Daniel Whittinghill, Dustin Whittinghill, James Matthews, Jacob Locker, Zane Locker and Michael Locker.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store