Juanita Miller Walls, age 95, of Springfield, passed away at 4:02 a.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

A native of Jefferson County, she was born on Dec. 31, 1924, to the late Dink Luther "L.D." and Arva Vinson Miller.

She was a member of the Springfield Christian Church where she formerly taught Sunday School and was the co-owner along with her husband, Charles, in the former Springfield Flower Shop. Following her retirement in their flower shop she continued to make ceramics and work part-time at Blossoms & Bows Florist.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles Noel Walls on July 15, 2000; a son, Charles Miller Walls on March 30, 2020; and a sister, Dorothy Mae Heady.

Survivors include two sons, James Vincent "Buck" Walls of Willisburg and William Noel "Bill" Walls of Lawrenceburg; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Walls of Shepherdsville; and three grandsons, Charles Wesley Walls, Brian Miller Walls (Stefanie) and John Troy Walls (Donna).

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Roland Youmans, pastor of the Springfield Christian Church, officiating.

Burial will be on Cemetery Hill in Springfield.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Walls, Troy Walls, Bill Devine, Randy Burns, Billy Phillips and Marvin Trent.

Carey and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



